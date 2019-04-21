This content was published on April 21, 2019 12:01 PM

Most people in Switzerland are misinformed about vaccinations, according to a federally commissioned academic study.

On Sunday, newspaper NZZ am Sonntagexternal link reported that more than half of the Swiss population doesn’t know the facts about vaccinations. The article refers to a representative, not-yet-published survey conducted by the University of Luganoexternal link on behalf of the Federal Office of Public Healthexternal link.

For example, when survey participants were asked, “True or false? The immune system is not burdened by numerous vaccinations during childhood”, 23% answered “false” and 33% said “not sure”, although the correct, scientifically based answer is “true” – found the researchers. And 11% of those surveyed agreed with the demonstrably false statement that vaccinations could trigger diseases such as autism, multiple sclerosis and diabetes.

The NZZ am Sonntag pointed out that popular skepticism is fed by radical vaccination opponents, who dominate the discourse on internet platforms.





