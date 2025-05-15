Swiss foreign minister calls on media to defend democracy

Concerned about democracy, Ignazio Cassis appeals to the media Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Speaking at the Swiss Media Forum, foreign minister Ignazio Cassis said the media has a vital role to play in the preservation of democracy.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Préoccupé pour la démocratie, Ignazio Cassis en appelle aux médias Original Read more: Préoccupé pour la démocratie, Ignazio Cassis en appelle aux médias

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Cassis expressed his deep concern about the declining support for democracy around the world, including in well-established systems.

“The institutions of the rule of law are being weakened in the name of democracy, and democratic rights are being restricted in the name of the dominant ideology”, Cassis said.

He pointed out that the democracy index had fallen again last year. Only 6.6% of humanity lives in a fully functional democracy. In 2024, more than 4 billion people were called to the polls in 73 states, with a “demoralising” result: none of the parties in power recorded any progress.

More

More International public media face uncertain future in democracies This content was published on More and more Western governments are paring down their funding for international public media, even as authoritarian regimes beef theirs up. Read more: International public media face uncertain future in democracies

Cassis said that democracy is based on constructive dialogue between different opinions. In this context, he pointed to the responsibility of the tech giants. They “rely on algorithms that deliberately stir up indignation, because indignation generates more clicks than moderation.”

This development not only deprives the traditional media of advertising revenue, but also fuels the polarisation of society, he added.

Internal compass

Cassis also attacked artificial intelligence (AI) and bots, which pretend to be human beings. This technology “offers populists and manipulators new tools to spread lies disguised as truths”, he asserted.

He called on the media to strengthen citizens’ political judgement. Their essential mission must be to inform, to put things into perspective and to exercise control.

More

More Social media fragmentation: do online platforms drown democracy in noise? This content was published on With online platforms under pressure and AI set to flood the internet with content, is it all over for the ideal of a harmonious digital public sphere? Read more: Social media fragmentation: do online platforms drown democracy in noise?

These three functions are essential. “I know, of course, that you prefer to exercise control, a little less the perspective, and even less the simple information – perhaps also because the latter elicits the least response. But it’s the latter that deserves special attention.

The media are the “guardians of discernment, the inner compass that a direct democracy needs more than ever”, said Cassis. He urged the media to live up to this responsibility.

More Debate Hosted by: Domhnall O’Sullivan What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate? Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched? Join the discussion 5 Likes View the discussion

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content