SWI swissinfo.ch podcast wins Economic Journalism Award

Fabio Canetg, host of Geldcast, SWI swissinfo.ch's podcast on monetary policy and economy, has been awarded the 2024 Economic Journalism Award of the Swiss Society of Economics and Statistics (SSES).

Reto Gysi von Wartburg

Other language: 1 Deutsch de Podcast von SWI swissinfo.ch ausgezeichnet Original Read more: Podcast von SWI swissinfo.ch ausgezeichnet

“At the heart of this innovative format are well-structured interviews with leading economists from academia, as well as from the private sector and policy makers. Canetg makes rigorous economic thinking accessible to an audience that extends beyond the established outlets for economic news”, says the SSES, explaining why it awarded the Geldcast podcast. The main criterion for awarding the prize is that the journalists take into account findings from economic theory and empirical research.

In the Geldcast podcast, Canetg regularly discusses his guests’ careers, current topics from the world of finance, the monetary policy of the Swiss National Bank and the economic policy of the Swiss government and parliament.

The economist and journalist is delighted that his approach has been recognised: “Geldcast’s ambition has always been to produce an entertaining economic podcast featuring distinguished guests. The prize from the Swiss Society of Economics and Statistics is a great recognition of our work.”

Mark Livingston, editor-in-chief of SWI swissinfo.ch, sees the award as recognition of high-quality journalism: “Geldcast offers in-depth and analytical journalism, which is what SWI swissinfo.ch as an international in-depth publication stands for. We are all the more pleased that this award to Fabio Canetg also recognises this type of critically questioning journalism.”

Listen to the latest episodes of the biweekly podcast in German here:

Translated from German by rg/sp

