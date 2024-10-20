Almost 3,000 people demonstrate for Palestine in Geneva

Almost 3,000 people demonstrated for Palestine in Geneva. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Almost 3,000 people took part in a solidarity rally for Palestine in Geneva on Saturday. The rally was organised by the BDS movement (Boycott - Divestment - Sanctions).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Fast 3000 Menschen demonstrieren in Genf für Palästina Original Read more: Fast 3000 Menschen demonstrieren in Genf für Palästina

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It criticised Switzerland’s inaction in the face of violations of international law in the Gaza war. “A military embargo and an economic boycott must be implemented immediately,” the BDS movement said on Saturday.

It called on the population to mobilise against, in its words, the ongoing genocide. According to BDS, the “crimes” violate international humanitarian law. The movement recalled that the International Court of Justice had confirmed the illegality of the Israeli occupation and the systematic discrimination against the population.

+ Vigils held in Swiss cities for October 7 attack victims

According to BDS, Switzerland, which is the depositary state of the Geneva Conventions, has “renounced its moral and legal obligations”.

Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic have officially classified the BDS campaign as anti-Semitic. The demonstration, which according to the Geneva police was attended by between 2,500 and 3,000 people, caused considerable traffic disruption. No incidents were reported.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.