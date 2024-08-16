Sudan to open border with Chad to allow in humanitarian aid

The move was announced on Thursday on the platform X by the the governing council of de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan. Adre is the largest border town in eastern Chad.
Sudan has been in the grip of a serious humanitarian crisis for 16 months, since the start of a violent power struggle between al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The country is facing famine, while over ten million people have been displaced by the fighting and bombing.
According to the World Food Programme (WFP), more than 25 million people in Sudan – a good half of the population – are acutely threatened by hunger.
Aid organisations have been calling for months on the conflict parties to provide access to those in need. Particularly in the Darfur region, aid supplies can only arrive via Chad.
Meanwhile US-led talks are currently underway in Switzerland in an effort to resolve the crisis. The aim is to achieve a ceasefire in order to get more humanitarian aid into the country. However, the army led by al-Burhan has not sent a representative.
According to the US State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with al-Burhan on Wednesday evening (local time), and emphasised the need to participate in the talks and to bring an end to the conflict.
Adapted from German by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
