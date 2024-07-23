Summer profiles: unlocking treatment for neglected diseases

HAT DRC FexiFilm

On Inside Geneva, we bring you part three of our summer profile series. This week we talk to a doctor looking for treatments for some of the world’s most neglected diseases.

2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“Neglect means that there are diseases that affect an important proportion of humanity but for which no new drugs have been developed because there is no money in it. Because they affect very poor populations in remote rural areas,” explains Olaf Valverde, clinical project leader at Drugs for Neglected Diseases (DNDi).

External Content

Subscribe to ‘Inside Geneva’ on Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Valverde is the clinical lead on a project looking for treatments for sleeping sickness.

“It’s a disease caused by a small parasite that almost always kills if untreated. During the first half of the 20th century there were huge epidemics. It not only destroyed communities but also caused the desertification of entire regions of Africa,” he adds.

More

More Whatever happened to the world’s most expensive drug? This content was published on Swiss pharma giant Novartis launched Zolgensma five years ago with a price tag of $2.1 million. What happened to it? Read more: Whatever happened to the world’s most expensive drug?

Cases of sleeping sickness with no effective treatment had been rising again until DNDi began combing medical trials – some abandoned by big drug companies as not profitable – for other options. They found one promising lead and began testing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The motivation, concentration and interest shown by our doctors in the DRC who were developing the clinical trial, were totally amazing. For them it was an opportunity to serve their people. And that was absolutely beautiful,” says Valverde.

+ How can a drug cost $2.1 million?

The drug worked and sleeping sickness is on the way to being eradicated.

“I think this is what I always wanted to do; to do something that could be helpful to others. And this is what satisfies me. Just seeing that people have opportunities.”

Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva to listen to the full interview.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

Subscribe below to the ‘Inside Geneva’ newsletter to make sure you never miss a new episode.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Inside Geneva: international affairs from the world’s humanitarian capital Our newsletter offers a unique insight into what is happening in International Geneva: What debates are taking center stage? How can the UN impact world affairs and what are NGO’s saying? Bi-monthly The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative