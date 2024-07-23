Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
International Geneva

Summer profiles: unlocking treatment for neglected diseases

Picture of two doctors looking at a child
HAT DRC FexiFilm

On Inside Geneva, we bring you part three of our summer profile series. This week we talk to a doctor looking for treatments for some of the world’s most neglected diseases.

This content was published on
2 minutes

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“Neglect means that there are diseases that affect an important proportion of humanity but for which no new drugs have been developed because there is no money in it. Because they affect very poor populations in remote rural areas,” explains Olaf Valverde, clinical project leader at Drugs for Neglected Diseases (DNDi).

Valverde is the clinical lead on a project looking for treatments for sleeping sickness.

“It’s a disease caused by a small parasite that almost always kills if untreated. During the first half of the 20th century there were huge epidemics. It not only destroyed communities but also caused the desertification of entire regions of Africa,” he adds.

Cases of sleeping sickness with no effective treatment had been rising again until DNDi began combing medical trials – some abandoned by big drug companies as not profitable – for other options. They found one promising lead and began testing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The motivation, concentration and interest shown by our doctors in the DRC who were developing the clinical trial, were totally amazing. For them it was an opportunity to serve their people. And that was absolutely beautiful,” says Valverde.

+ How can a drug cost $2.1 million?

The drug worked and sleeping sickness is on the way to being eradicated.

“I think this is what I always wanted to do; to do something that could be helpful to others. And this is what satisfies me. Just seeing that people have opportunities.”

Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva to listen to the full interview.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

