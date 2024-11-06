Switzerland loans funds for renovating IOM building in Geneva

Keystone / Martial Trezzini

The Swiss government has approved a loan to renovate the building housing the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Geneva.

Keystone-SDA

The building housing the IOM needs to be renovated because it no longer meets current standards. On Wednesday, the governing Federal Council approved a loan of CHF 44.7 million (about $51.1 million) to demolish and rebuild the building. Parliament still has to give its approval.

The building, located in the Morillons district and owned by the IOM since 1984, has never been renovated. The solution of demolishing it in order to rebuild it was chosen as it would be more cost-effective in the long term. Work is scheduled to take place between 2026 and 2029.

The loan to the Foundation for Buildings for International Organizations (FIPOI) is interest-free and repayable over 50 years, the government said in a press release. The canton of Geneva will contribute CHF21.6 million to the project. In June 2022, the Swiss parliament already approved a loan of CHF5.7 million to finance the preparatory studies.

As host country, it is in Switzerland’s interest to support the IOM project in order to guarantee optimal framework conditions and enable it to continue its activities in a functional, safe building that meets current standards, according to the Federal Council. This is an important contribution to the smooth running of international relations and to strengthening International Geneva.

Founded in 1951, the IOM is the main intergovernmental organisation in the field of migration and is part of the United Nations system. It is an important interlocutor and serves as a platform for the exchange of information, notes the government.

Bern supports IOM projects in migrants’ countries of origin, transit and destination. The organisation is also one of Switzerland’s partners in the field of return and reintegration of displaced persons.

