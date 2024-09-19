Switzerland receives UN mandate for meeting on Middle East conflict
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland receives UN mandate for meeting on Middle East conflict
Switzerland will organise a meeting of the parties to the Geneva Conventions on the Middle East conflict within six months. The UN General Assembly gave it the corresponding mandate on Wednesday in New York.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schweiz erhält Uno-Mandat für Treffen über Nahost-Konflikt
Original
With a clear majority of 124 votes, the General Assembly also called for Israel to withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories within a year. Switzerland and 42 other states abstained. Israel and the United States voted against the resolution along with twelve other countries.
In July, the International Court of Justice ruled in a report requested by the UN General Assembly that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories was unlawful. Israel was obliged to end the situation as quickly as possible.
Switzerland had already announced in recent days that it was examining in depth the possible call for a meeting of the parties to the Geneva Conventions.
Adapted from Germany by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
Meyer Burger replaces top management and cuts 200 jobs
This content was published on
The ailing solar company Meyer Burger is attempting to break free with a new restructuring program. The CEO is leaving the company. Numerous employees will also lose their jobs.
This content was published on
Swiss researchers have discovered why certain organs age faster than others. The results were published on Tuesday in the scientific journal "Cell". The researchers hope to use their findings to slow down the ageing process.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.