UN appeals for more funds to assist 305 million people in need

Tom Fletcher, the UN’s new chief of humanitarian affairs, took office in November. Keystone-SDA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that around 305 million people will need aid in 2025. This represents an increase of five million people compared to the previous year.

The UN is seeking around $47.4 billion (CHF41.7 billion) for 2025 to help people fleeing conflict and battling starvation. Despite the growing number of crises and conflicts, OCHA is unable to increase its planned aid activities for 2025. So far, only just over 40% of requested funds have been collected from donors this year.

While some countries need more aid, six no longer need any money at all from the global emergency aid plan, Geneva-based OCHA said on Wednesday.

“In a world on fire, the most vulnerable are paying the highest price: children, women, people with disabilities and the poor,” said the new UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher. “We need a new level of global solidarity.”

Not enough funds for Syria, Yemen and Chad

According to OCHA, food aid for Syria was cut this year due to a lack of funds. In Yemen, which has observed many cholera outbreaks, drinking water and sanitation is lacking, and in Chad not enough could be done to combat hunger. A lack of donations means that only 116 of the planned 180 million people can be reached.

Among the humanitarian priorities for 2025, OCHA sees the greatest needs in Syria and neighbouring countries, as well as in Sudan. The Palestinian territories occupied by Israel, Ukraine and Myanmar will also remain the biggest crises for OCHA.

