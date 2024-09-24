Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Arrests made over unauthorised use of suicide capsule in Switzerland

sarco
Keystone / Ennio Leanza
Arrests made over unauthorised use of suicide capsule in Switzerland
Swiss police have arrested several individuals over the use of the Sarco capsule for committing assisted suicide in a forest hut.

The controversial Sarco assisted suicide capsule was used for the first time in a forest hut in Merishausen in canton Schaffhausen that borders Germany. One person took his own life and the Schaffhausen police have arrested several individuals.

The public prosecutor’s office of the canton of Schaffhausen has opened criminal proceedings against these suspects for incitement and assistance to suicide, the cantonal police said on Tuesday. On Monday, a lawyer informed the prosecutor that the Sarco capsule had been used in a forest hut in the municipality of Merishausen.

Police officers dispatched to the scene seized the capsule. The body of the deceased was taken to the Forensic Institute in Zurich for an autopsy.

This summer, the public prosecutors’ offices of several cantons, including Schaffhausen, announced that they would initiate criminal proceedings if the capsule were used on their territory.

Incompatible with Swiss law

The Sarco suicide capsule – that claims to provide assisted suicide at the touch of a button – does not comply with the law, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the House of Representatives on Monday.

Firstly, the capsule does not meet the requirements of product safety legislation and cannot therefore be placed on the market, the minister explained in response to a parliamentarian’s question. Furthermore, the use of nitrogen in the capsule is not compatible with the objective of the law on chemical products.

