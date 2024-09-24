Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Assisted suicide: Sarco capsule deemed incompatible with Swiss law

sarco
Keystone / Ennio Leanza
The Swiss government has decided that the 3D-printed Sarco capsule does not meet product safety requirements.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Sarco suicide capsule – that claims to provide assisted suicide at the touch of a button – does not comply with the law, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the House of Representatives on Monday.

Firstly, the capsule does not meet the requirements of product safety legislation and cannot therefore be placed on the market, the minister explained in response to a parliamentarian’s question. Furthermore, the use of nitrogen in the capsule is not compatible with the objective of the law on chemical products.

When it comes to product safety law, jurisdiction must be clarified on a case-by-case basis, said Baume-Schneider. On the other hand, the cantons are responsible for cases where nitrogen is not used in accordance with the regulations.

Controversial invention

Last summer, the announcement that the Sarco suicide capsule would be used in Switzerland sparked controversy over whether it complied with the law. The public prosecutors’ offices of several cantons have already announced that they will initiate criminal proceedings if the capsule is used in their areas of jurisdiction.

More

According to the Swiss Conference of Public Prosecutors, the suicide capsule does not create a new situation. But it “offers an alternative means of committing suicide to injecting a lethal substance”.

The Sarco capsule, which can be installed anywhere, is designed to allow people who wish to die to do so at the touch of a button. A large quantity of nitrogen is then released, replacing oxygen. The person loses consciousness after a few breaths of nitrogen and dies after about five minutes.

