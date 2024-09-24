Assisted suicide: Sarco capsule deemed incompatible with Swiss law

Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government has decided that the 3D-printed Sarco capsule does not meet product safety requirements.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The Sarco suicide capsule – that claims to provide assisted suicide at the touch of a button – does not comply with the law, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the House of Representatives on Monday.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Firstly, the capsule does not meet the requirements of product safety legislation and cannot therefore be placed on the market, the minister explained in response to a parliamentarian’s question. Furthermore, the use of nitrogen in the capsule is not compatible with the objective of the law on chemical products.

When it comes to product safety law, jurisdiction must be clarified on a case-by-case basis, said Baume-Schneider. On the other hand, the cantons are responsible for cases where nitrogen is not used in accordance with the regulations.

Controversial invention

Last summer, the announcement that the Sarco suicide capsule would be used in Switzerland sparked controversy over whether it complied with the law. The public prosecutors’ offices of several cantons have already announced that they will initiate criminal proceedings if the capsule is used in their areas of jurisdiction.

More

More Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule This content was published on The media hype is huge. Swiss outlets have been reporting on the Sarco suicide capsule for almost all of July. However, cantonal authorities are putting up resistance. Read more: Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule

According to the Swiss Conference of Public Prosecutors, the suicide capsule does not create a new situation. But it “offers an alternative means of committing suicide to injecting a lethal substance”.

The Sarco capsule, which can be installed anywhere, is designed to allow people who wish to die to do so at the touch of a button. A large quantity of nitrogen is then released, replacing oxygen. The person loses consciousness after a few breaths of nitrogen and dies after about five minutes.

Translated from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.