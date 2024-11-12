Average Swiss monthly household income in 2022 was CHF6,900

The average disposable household income in Switzerland amounted to CHF6,902 ($7,825) per month in 2022. It therefore remained stable compared to previous years, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday.

Households spent CHF4,949 per month, or 49.8% of gross income, on consumer spending in the reporting year. According to the FSO, this is slightly more than in 2021. The consumption level of the years before the Covid-19 pandemic has thus been reached again.

After all expenses, private households were left with an average of CHF1,546 per month, or 15.6% of their gross income, to save.

Nevertheless, not all households were able to set aside a savings amount in 2022 either. According to the FSO figures, households in the lowest income bracket with a gross income of less than CHF4,723, for example, often spent more money than they earned.

