Average Swiss monthly household income in 2022 was CHF6,900

The average disposable household income in Switzerland amounted to CHF6,902 ($7,825) per month in 2022. It therefore remained stable compared to previous years, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Tuesday.

Households spent CHF4,949 per month, or 49.8% of gross income, on consumer spending in the reporting year. According to the FSO, this is slightly more than in 2021. The consumption level of the years before the Covid-19 pandemic has thus been reached again.

After all expenses, private households were left with an average of CHF1,546 per month, or 15.6% of their gross income, to save.

+ Are most Swiss residents rich?

Nevertheless, not all households were able to set aside a savings amount in 2022 either. According to the FSO figures, households in the lowest income bracket with a gross income of less than CHF4,723, for example, often spent more money than they earned.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

