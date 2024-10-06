Base jumper falls to his death in Lauterbrunnen

The man had started from the so-called “Nose” jump site, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. He then got into difficulties for reasons that are still unclear and hit the ground. Third parties witnessed the incident and immediately initiated resuscitation. Despite this, the man succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
According to the police, there are indications of the man’s identity, but formal identification is still pending. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
European nations snub Swiss-made weapons over Ukraine restrictions
Switzerland will deliver rubble removal equipment to Ukraine
This content was published on
Thirty rubble removal machines and thirty fire-fighting pumps: this is the equipment that Switzerland will be delivering to the Ukraine in the next few days. The total value of these goods is 5.6 million Swiss francs.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.