Base jumper falls to his death in Lauterbrunnen

A base jumper plummeted to the ground in the popular Swiss base-jumping valley of Lauterbrunnen on Friday. He died at the scene of the accident.

The man had started from the so-called “Nose” jump site, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. He then got into difficulties for reasons that are still unclear and hit the ground. Third parties witnessed the incident and immediately initiated resuscitation. Despite this, the man succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

According to the police, there are indications of the man’s identity, but formal identification is still pending. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

