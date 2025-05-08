Ask Swissinfo

Discover how we work, get answers to your questions about Switzerland and explore our fact checks. Find videos, articles, and responses to your inquiries about Swiss issues here.

Send us your input Have you heard any claims about Switzerland you want us to look into? Let us know and we will work on answering them. Your contribution Please sign in to submit a contribution.

Truth or tale?

“Is it true that…?” We receive many questions from you every day: on social mediaExternal link, via email, or in our debates. So we decided to launch a video series: “Truth or tale? Your questions and claims about Switzerland answered”.

Here are our recent videos:

Next Previous More Truth or tale: Have foreign leaders hidden money in Swiss banks? View video: Truth or tale: Have foreign leaders hidden money in Swiss banks? More Truth or tale: Are US patients subsidising healthcare in Switzerland? View video: Truth or tale: Are US patients subsidising healthcare in Switzerland? More Truth or tale: is Switzerland injecting harmful chemicals into the sky? View video: Truth or tale: is Switzerland injecting harmful chemicals into the sky? More Truth or tale: is Swiss chocolate tainted by child labour? View video: Truth or tale: is Swiss chocolate tainted by child labour? More Truth or tale: does Switzerland send its unusable old cars to Africa? View video: Truth or tale: does Switzerland send its unusable old cars to Africa? Go back Share Swipe up for next video Go back Share Swipe up for next video Go back Share Swipe up for next video Go back Share Swipe up for next video Go back Share Swipe up for next video Previous Next

Is it true that everyone in Switzerland is rich? Or that Swiss people are generally unfriendly? Locals, tourists, immigrants and casual observers alike are all entitled to their perspectives, and some assumptions about the Swiss – that they’re not allowed flush the toilet after 10pm or keep just one guinea pig, for example – are good for a chuckle (although just one of these is actually true).

We looked at some of these assumptions:

More Demographics Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland Tell friends you’re visiting Switzerland and inevitably, some reactions will be full of clichés. Read more: Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

Switzerland in the world: your questions answered

Here you can find our articles written in response to reader inquiries about geopolitics, Swiss diplomacy, neutrality or foreign affairs. If you have any questions, get in touch via the input form at the top of the page and we might follow up with a video or article.

How we work

How do we make sure that our articles and videos are correct? How do we track down and vet sources? What does the JTI certificate mean? You sent us questions about our work and we answered them in our “how we work” video series.

Here is the most recent video:

More How we work: the impact of our investigations This content was published on How do SWI swissinfo.ch journalists conduct their investigations, and what impact do they have? Read more: How we work: the impact of our investigations

Lazy load

Here you can find more videos on how we work:

Are there any questions you have that weren’t answered in any of these videos? Let us know below!

Send us your input Do you have any questions about how we work? We collect your questions and will take them on board for future videos. Your contribution Please sign in to submit a contribution.

Our fact checks

True, misleading, false, or unproven? We verify factual statements public figures and others make about Switzerland, and come to a conclusion about their accuracy.

But how are claims fact-checked? Have a look at this article:

Below you can find our fact checks. Is there a claim about Switzerland you are unsure about? Let us know via the feedback form at the top of the page or write us an email at english@swissinfo.ch.