Basel prepares for Eurovision with round-the-clock safety measures

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, northern Switzerland, will feature on-street security personnel to address all forms of violence. Additionally, a 24/7 hotline will be available to enhance security.
“Hatred towards minorities, transphobia, sexual harassment and other forms of violence have no place at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Basel,” said Stephanie Eymann, Security Director of Basel City, in an interview with the SonntagsBlick.
During the event, a 24/7 hotline will be available for people to call. This new project involves the Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE).
Drink spiking and security at Eurovision
To enhance security, there will also be staff on the streets to provide support. Regarding the test strips for drink spiking, based on experiences with a product in the summer of 2022 and 2023 along the Rhine, a better product is now being sought.
Eymann added that the geopolitical situation is always considered in their assessments. Last week, police officers from Malmö visited Basel to share their experiences from last year’s Eurovision. “We are in contact with the Federal Intelligence Service,” Eymann said. Currently, there are no specific indications of a terrorist threat to the event.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
