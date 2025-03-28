Group reports rise in anti-Semitic incidents in French-speaking Switzerland

Anti-Semitic incidents rose by almost 90% in French-speaking Switzerland last year, according to the Intercommunity Coordination Against Anti-Semitism and Defamation (known by its French name CICAD). The organisation says it is concerned about an unprecedented rise across the country.

Français fr L'antisémitisme en forte hausse en Suisse romande, selon la CICAD

A total of 1,789 incidents were reported in 2024, said CICAD in a press release on Friday. This represents an increase of 89.5% compared with 2023.

The organisation recorded 42 physical attacks, including some in schools, which have become the “new hotbeds of hatred”. There has also been an explosion in online anti-Semitism, especially on social networks, it said.

A sharp rise in anti-Semitic acts has also been observed in the rest of Switzerland. The Foundation against Racism and Anti-Semitism and the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities recorded 221 incidents in German-speaking regions and in cantons Graubünden and Ticino in 2024.

Last year was marked by a serious knife attack against an Orthodox Jewish man in Zurich.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

