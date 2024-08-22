Swiss population continues to grow older

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The number of older people in Switzerland is continuing to rise. Definitive figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show that share of over-65s increased by 2.3% in 2023.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de In der Schweiz leben immer mehr ältere Menschen Original Read more: In der Schweiz leben immer mehr ältere Menschen

According to a FSO statement on Thursday, 1.73 million people over the age of 65 were living in Switzerland at the end of 2023, compared to 1.69 million a year earlier. The number of over-65s rose in all cantons – in Obwalden, Fribourg, Schwyz, Thurgau and Uri the most, namely by over three percent.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In 2023, 503,600 people in Switzerland were at least 80 years old, compared to 485,600 in 2022 (+3.7%). All cantons recorded an increase. It was particularly marked in Obwalden, Fribourg and Nidwalden, with an increase of more than five percent.

The number of centenarians and the elderly also increased. In 2023, there were 2,086 people in this age group living in Switzerland, compared to 1,948 in 2022 (+7.1%). The proportion of women in the population increases with age. There are five times as many women as men among centenarians (1,708 women compared to 378 men).

Population growth of 1.7%

At the end of last year, 8.96 million people lived in Switzerland. This was announced by the FSO in April of this year on the basis of provisional figures and has now been confirmed. However, unlike the figure announced in April, population growth was not 1.6%, but 1.7%.

The permanent resident population thus grew almost twice as fast as in 2022, when the FSO recorded an increase of 0.9%. The FSO already wrote in April that this meant that population growth in Switzerland was the highest since the early 1960s. All cantons recorded an increase in population.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.