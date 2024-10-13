Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Most Swiss don’t fall asleep without their mobile phone

Most Swiss won't fall asleep without their mobile, according to a survey conducted by furniture brand Ikea. The mobile phone has replaced the book on almost 60% of Swiss bedside tables.

This rate soars to 79% among 18-39 year-olds. Books are preferred by half of Italian speakers, 46% of French speakers and 38% of German speakers.

The survey published on Sunday also reveals some unusual habits. Over a quarter of residents in Italian-speaking canton Ticino sleep with a pet. That compares with only 9% among German-speakers.

The survey, carried out between August 19 and 30 among 1,020 people aged between 18 and 75, also shows that seven out of ten people would like to sleep better.

+ A third of Swiss suffer from sleep disorders

A study by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office revealed last week that a third of the Swiss population suffered from sleep disorders in 2022, marking a rise of five percentage points over 25 years.

