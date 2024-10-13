Most Swiss don’t fall asleep without their mobile phone

Most Swiss don't fall asleep without their cell phone
Keystone-SDA
Most Swiss won't fall asleep without their mobile, according to a survey conducted by furniture brand Ikea. The mobile phone has replaced the book on almost 60% of Swiss bedside tables.
October 13, 2024 - 11:45
This rate soars to 79% among 18-39 year-olds. Books are preferred by half of Italian speakers, 46% of French speakers and 38% of German speakers.
The survey published on Sunday also reveals some unusual habits. Over a quarter of residents in Italian-speaking canton Ticino sleep with a pet. That compares with only 9% among German-speakers.
The survey, carried out between August 19 and 30 among 1,020 people aged between 18 and 75, also shows that seven out of ten people would like to sleep better.
A study by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office revealed last week that a third of the Swiss population suffered from sleep disorders in 2022, marking a rise of five percentage points over 25 years.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
