Swiss national ban on littering unlikely before mid-2025

The national ban on littering will not come into force before mid-2025. According to the government, the introduction of this parliamentary initiative will first require an amendment to the Ordinance on Administrative Fines.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to a statement issued by the government on Wednesday, this is necessary to ensure that the introduction of national littering fines goes smoothly. The consultation on the Ordinance on Administrative Fines is planned for spring 2025 at the latest. Only then can the ban come into force.

It is at the heart of a parliamentary initiative to strengthen the Swiss circular economy. The Swiss parliament passed this bill in March of this year. On Wednesday, the governing Federal Council decided to bring the majority of the provisions of this initiative into force on January 1, 2025, with further provisions to follow in stages.

The circular economy requires that what is no longer used or usable should be passed on or recycled wherever possible. Waste should be reused and recycled where this brings real added value.

In the construction sector, according to the Federal Council, the bill gives cantons the mandate to set limits for grey energy in new buildings. This also applies to major renovations of existing buildings. The Federal Council will be able to formulate requirements for products and packaging.

