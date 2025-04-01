Over a quarter of Swiss Catholics consider leaving the church

Over a quarter of Catholics are considering leaving the faith Keystone-SDA

In Switzerland 27% of Catholics have thought about leaving the church, according to a survey by the Sotomo research centre. The figure for the Evangelical Reformed Church is 21%.

However, the churches are not only criticised. According to the survey presented in Zurich on Tuesday, 71% of Catholics were positive about social commitment.

The first results had already startled the Catholic Church in December. After it became known that 18% of those surveyed had already considered leaving, Bishop Joseph Maria Bonnemain of Chur picked up the phone at the beginning of December 2024.

On a “telephone day”, Bonnemain and other representatives took calls from church members.

