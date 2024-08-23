Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Two die in paragliding accident on Swiss mountain

Paragliding accident on the Breithorn in Valais claims two lives
A paragliding accident on the Breithorn in Valais claimed two lives.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Two die in paragliding accident on Swiss mountain
Listening: Two die in paragliding accident on Swiss mountain

Two people have died in a paragliding accident on the summit of the Breithorn in Valais, southwestern Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

During take-off the pair slid several hundred metres into the depths for reasons that are still unclear, the police reported on Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 3pm on Wednesday. The two people wanted to go on a tandem flight from the summit of the Breithorn.

According to the police, third parties witnessed the incident and immediately alerted the Valais cantonal rescue organisation. After a search by Air Zermatt, the two people were found dead.

+ ‘Valley of Death’: are the Swiss too tolerant of extreme sports?

The formal identification of the victims was still underway on Thursday afternoon, according to the cantonal police.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) initiated a routine investigation. Paragliders are considered to be aircraft, which is why the incident is being investigated for criminal acts under aviation law, the OAG informed the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Base jumpers and delta gliders are also considered aircraft.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

