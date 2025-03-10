Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

X platform outages hit Switzerland

Platform X briefly "down" worldwide due to a malfunction
Two-thirds of the disruptions reported in Switzerland occurred on internet browsers. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
X platform outages hit Switzerland
Listening: X platform outages hit Switzerland

Malfunctions led to a worldwide outage of the social media platform service X (formerly Twitter) several times on Monday. The website was temporarily unavailable to users, including those in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The website allestörungen.ch reported over 900 messages of problems experienced in Switzerland shortly before 11am local time. Two- thirds of the disruptions occurred on internet browsers and one-third on the X app. Most of the reports came from the Zurich, Basel and Bern areas. The platform was unavailable for around 30 minutes at midday.

+ Three-quarters of Swiss use ‘divisive’ social media daily

The disruption was registered internationally. According to the website, over 21,000 reports were recorded in the United States. There were also reports in Romania, Thailand, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand.

A second disruption occurred in the afternoon from around 2:30 pm CET for around 30 minutes. The reasons for this were initially unclear.

Adapted from German with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

UBS bank logo

More

UBS fined in France for harassing whistleblowers

This content was published on The Swiss bank UBS was fined €75,000 (CHF71,410), the maximum penalty, in Paris on Monday for moral harassment by its French subsidiary of two whistleblowers.

Read more: UBS fined in France for harassing whistleblowers

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR