Former Swiss nurse sentenced for ‘assisted suicide tourism’

Suspended sentence for assisted suicide in Ticino Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Wednesday, the Cantonal Criminal Court of Lugano handed down a suspended sentence to a woman from Ticino for incitement and assistance to commit suicide. The court considered it established that the retired nurse had helped seven people to take their own lives.

2 minutes

The court gave her a suspended sentence of 150 days fine at CHF40 (about $46) per day in lieu of a prison sentence. In addition, she was fined CHF500. The court found that the retired nurse had acted for selfish reasons.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

She accompanied people from neighbouring Italy to Switzerland to commit assisted suicide. With legislation in Italy being more restrictive, the accused took advantage of this “economic opportunity” despite being fairly well off. As a self-employed nurse and masseuse, she used to earn about CHF10,000 a month.

More Why assisted suicide is ‘normal’ in Switzerland In Switzerland, assisted suicide is considered a legitimate way to end your life. Read more: Why assisted suicide is ‘normal’ in Switzerland

At the age of 67, the accused no longer practises, explained the judge, justifying the suspended fine instead of the suspended prison sentence requested by the prosecution. In addition, she probably suffers from a more pronounced mental disorder than the medical report suggests.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.