SUVs account for over half of all new automobiles on Swiss roads

More than half of all new cars registered in Switzerland last year were SUVs. This is causing problems for cities in particular.

In 2023, 56% of newly registered vehicles in Switzerland were so-called sport utility vehicles, or SUVs for short, the online comparison portal Comparis revealed in a report on Thursday. The SUV category includes cars with high ground clearance. They are similar to off-road vehicles, but usually do not have four-wheel drive. SUVs and off-road vehicles are analysed together in the Comparis study.

According to the report, the proportion of SUVs among new cars has been rising steeply for some time. In 2010, only 17% of all new cars were SUVs. In 2022, the 50% mark was already exceeded. “The continuing upward trend in SUV registrations shows that drivers continue to attach great importance to spaciousness and a raised seating position,” said Adi Kolecic, a mobility expert at Comparis, in the press release.

Audi and Skoda in the lead

German manufacturers dominate the SUV segment, with the Volkswagen (VW) Group leading the way. The VW subsidiary Audi is in first place with around 13,000 newly registered SUVs, ahead of the Czech VW subsidiary Skoda. The core VW brand itself is in fourth place, just behind BMW.

However, the most popular SUV model was the Tesla Model Y, ahead of the Skoda Enyaq. SUVs are comparatively common among electric cars in particular. “Those who drive electrically usually choose an SUV. Long-range small cars and compact models are still rarely found on the electric car market,” says Kolecic.

Previous compact vans and estate cars are increasingly being converted into SUVs by manufacturers. The classic family car is a discontinued model, says the study.

Growing problems for cities

The trend towards SUVs is causing problems for cities in particular. These cars exacerbate the parking space problem. This is why cities such as Zurich and Basel are already discussing measures to curb SUVs in city centres. The French capital Paris, for example, has introduced additional parking fees for SUVs.

According to the study, SUVs also harbour higher risks for other road users. For example, they cause more insurance-related damage than lighter vehicles. The higher weight and the body type of SUVs are responsible for this. In addition, visibility to the front is often restricted due to the design.

