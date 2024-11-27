Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss launch healthcare initiative to improve working conditions of doctors and nurses

Health authorities want to alleviate the shortage of medical specialists
On November 26, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider launched work on the "Primary Care Agenda" aimed at improving basic medical care and alleviating the shortage of specialists in the healthcare sector. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss launch healthcare initiative to improve working conditions of doctors and nurses
Listening: Swiss launch healthcare initiative to improve working conditions of doctors and nurses

The Swiss authorities have launched an initiative to promote healthcare centres and improve working conditions for doctors, nurses and pharmacists. A 'Primary Care Agenda' should lead to a package of measures to be adopted in 2026.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Tuesday, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider launched work on the “Primary Care Agenda”. Together with representatives from the cantons and industry organisations, the minister wants to improve basic medical care and alleviate the shortage of specialists in the healthcare sector.

“I am happy that all stakeholders are showing the will to get involved,” Baume-Schneider told reporters after the meeting in Bern.

+ How to fix Switzerland’s costly healthcare system

Following the reform of the uniform financing of the healthcare system, which was approved by Swiss voters on November 24, the health minister said she wanted to “take the positive momentum with us”. Strengthening basic care is one of her health policy priorities, she added.

‘A tight timetable’

A report containing proposals for measures should be available by the end of 2025, Baume-Schneider explained. All partners involved will be included in the discussions. The plan is for the Federal Council to decide on a future package of measures in 2026 on the basis of the technical report. “That’s a very ambitious timetable,” the minister acknowledged.

According to the Federal Constitution, the federal government and the cantons are responsible for providing sufficient basic medical care of a high quality that is accessible to all. Baume-Schneider has called for “pragmatic solutions”.

+ Six lessons from Swiss healthcare vote

Switzerland’s healthcare system is under pressure. With the ageing population and the increase in chronic illnesses, the need for medical and care services is also rising.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the number of people over the age of 80 in Switzerland will more than double by 2045. At the same time, there will be an increasing shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
352 Likes
234 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
94 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

2300-year-old coin discovered at Augusta Raurica in Augst BL

More

Swiss dig unearths 2300-year-old Roman coin

This content was published on A bronze coin from the 3rd century BC has been discovered during excavations in the Roman town of Augusta Raurica - the first find of its kind in Switzerland

Read more: Swiss dig unearths 2300-year-old Roman coin
Costs for rail expansion by 2035 significantly higher than previously planned

More

Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up

This content was published on The expansion of the rail infrastructure up to 2035 will be significantly more expensive than previously planned. In addition to the CHF16.4 billion already approved by Parliament, a further CHF14 billion will be required.

Read more: Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR