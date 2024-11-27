Swiss launch healthcare initiative to improve working conditions of doctors and nurses

On November 26, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider launched work on the "Primary Care Agenda" aimed at improving basic medical care and alleviating the shortage of specialists in the healthcare sector. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss authorities have launched an initiative to promote healthcare centres and improve working conditions for doctors, nurses and pharmacists. A 'Primary Care Agenda' should lead to a package of measures to be adopted in 2026.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gesundheitsbehörden wollen Fachkräftemangel in Medizin entschärfen Original Read more: Gesundheitsbehörden wollen Fachkräftemangel in Medizin entschärfen

On Tuesday, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider launched work on the “Primary Care Agenda”. Together with representatives from the cantons and industry organisations, the minister wants to improve basic medical care and alleviate the shortage of specialists in the healthcare sector.

“I am happy that all stakeholders are showing the will to get involved,” Baume-Schneider told reporters after the meeting in Bern.

Following the reform of the uniform financing of the healthcare system, which was approved by Swiss voters on November 24, the health minister said she wanted to “take the positive momentum with us”. Strengthening basic care is one of her health policy priorities, she added.

‘A tight timetable’

A report containing proposals for measures should be available by the end of 2025, Baume-Schneider explained. All partners involved will be included in the discussions. The plan is for the Federal Council to decide on a future package of measures in 2026 on the basis of the technical report. “That’s a very ambitious timetable,” the minister acknowledged.

According to the Federal Constitution, the federal government and the cantons are responsible for providing sufficient basic medical care of a high quality that is accessible to all. Baume-Schneider has called for “pragmatic solutions”.

Switzerland’s healthcare system is under pressure. With the ageing population and the increase in chronic illnesses, the need for medical and care services is also rising.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the number of people over the age of 80 in Switzerland will more than double by 2045. At the same time, there will be an increasing shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

