Swiss Broadcasting Corporation to pull plug on FM radio

There are fewer and fewer very high frequency (VHF-FM) receivers still in use in Switzerland, and remaining, pure FM usage is stagnating at less than 10%. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, is to switch off outdated analogue FM transmitters at the end of December.

Keystone-SDA

Those who listen to the radio now largely do so via digital audio broadcasting (DAB+) or the internet, the SBC said on Thursday. Fewer and fewer very high frequency (VHF-FM) receivers are still in use in Switzerland, it said. Remaining, pure FM usage is stagnating at less than 10%.

This confirms the forecast that DAB+ will become the new radio standard, the public service broadcaster added. According to the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), digital radio had an 81% share of use in spring 2023.

In addition, maintenance of FM transmitters and investment in their renewal is expensive and disproportionate, the SBC said. In light of the organisation’s tough financial situation due to declining advertising revenues and inflation, further investment in outdated broadcasting technology is no longer justifiable, it added.

+ Read more: not everyone happy with the end of FM radio

DAB+ and the internet offer better quality and a larger programme selection, are more energy and cost efficient, and can provide additional information in text and images, it said.

DAB+ as standard

To receive DAB+ requires a corresponding device or adapter, and new cars have been equipped with digital technology as standard for several years. In addition, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) will upgrade all tunnels on the national road network for digital radio reception by the end of the year and switch off FM transmitters.

FM was originally expected to be switched off throughout Switzerland by the end of 2024. The government extended FM licences for the radio industry for the last time in October 2023 to the end of 2026, after which radio stations in Switzerland will no longer be able to broadcast via FM, only digitally.

OFCOM announced at the time that the final extension would give the radio industry the flexibility to complete the transition process from analogue to digital radio.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

