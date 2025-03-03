Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Mortgage benchmark fall paves way for potential rent cuts in Switzerland

Housing in Zurich.
Switzerland is a land of renters compared to many other countries in Europe. Nearly 60% of households rent a roof over their heads rather than taking out a mortgage loan to buy their own property. Keystone / Ennio Leanza
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Mortgage benchmark fall paves way for potential rent cuts in Switzerland
Listening: Mortgage benchmark fall paves way for potential rent cuts in Switzerland

Switzerland’s national benchmark for mortgage costs dropped to the level it had before the global inflation surge, potentially setting up tenants on the country’s high-price housing market for rent cuts.

This content was published on
1 minute
Bloomberg

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

After increases in line with interest rates, the reference interest rate for rents was now set at 1.5%, down from 1.75%, the Federal Office for Housing said on Monday.

Under Swiss law, a benchmark decrease by a quarter percentage-point enables tenants to demand a rent cut by 3%.

More

The decrease — valid from Tuesday — is driven by the Swiss National Bank’s lowering of borrowing costs due to weak inflation. Depending on how strongly rent cuts weigh on consumer-price growth, they could become another factor subduing the gauge in Switzerland.

Economists expect the result to feed through to inflation figures during the second half of this year.

Not all tenants will be able to claim a rent reduction as that depends on which reference rate a contract is based on. Some landlords might not have passed on increases from the previous hikes of the benchmark.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
134 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR