Swiss men think equality has been achieved – Swiss women disagree

The majority of women who took part in the survey believe that equality has not been achieved in the workplace, in the family, in politics, or in management positions. Keystone/ Francesca Agosta

Male members of Generation Z in Switzerland reckon that progress on equality is much further advanced compared to the views of women and men of older generations.

Young men are more likely to says that equality has been achieved in almost all areas of society, an attitude which contrasts with the opinion of Generation Z women.

This is shown by the third edition of a national equality barometer, carried out by Sotomo and commissioned by the Swiss conference of gender equality delegates (SGK), an association of public centres specialised in gender equality.

+ Read more: do women have equal rights in Switzerland?

The aim of the Gender Equality Barometer 2024 was to record and compare the assessments and experiences of young people (born between 1997 and 2007) related to gender equality. Their expectations of possible related political, social, and societal measures were also at the centre of the research. The results were compared with those of older generations.

Although the difference in opinion between men and women is greatest among young people, the trend also runs through the other generations. The unequal perceptions of gender relate to other topics such as satisfaction with work-life balance and experiences of discrimination and assault.

The majority of women who took part in the survey believe that equality has not been achieved in the workplace, in the family, in politics, or in management positions. When it comes to education, however, they see men and women on an equal footing.

In contrast, the majority of men surveyed believe that equality has been at least partially achieved in all areas.

+ Progress towards gender equality in Swiss academia is slow

Self-experienced sexual assault

A clear majority of respondents consider the media debate on sexual harassment to be important. Seven out of ten people even stated that they had noticed a change in themselves as a result of the public debate. This refers to a better understanding of those affected, a reflection on their own behaviour or a feeling of reassurance.

Equality among parents

Most of those surveyed are of the opinion that parents in Switzerland tend to be dissatisfied with the division of childcare and employment. Political demands that attempt to promote this aspect find broad support among respondents.

Of respondents, 91% are in favour of flexible working models, 76% are in favour of flexible parental leave and 74% are in favour of creating more available space at daycare centres. These demands, together with longer paternity leave, are supported by Generation Z in particular. Nevertheless, most respondents were satisfied with their own division of labour within the family.

Gender and sexual diversity

Young women in particular agree with calls to support the LGBTIQ+ community. They are also more often convinced that there are more than two genders. A concept of a non-binary gender is least popular among young men.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/dos

