Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss property prices continue to rise

Property prices continue to rise
Single-family home prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of large agglomerations. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss property prices continue to rise
Listening: Swiss property prices continue to rise

Prices of owner-occupied homes rose in the third quarter of 2024 by 0.5%, with inflation affecting both apartments and single-family houses, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss residential property price index stood at 118.2 points (compared to 100 points in the 4th quarter of 2019), according to federal statisticians. Compared with the same quarter in 2023, inflation was 1.7%.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Compared with the previous quarter, prices rose for both single-family homes (+0.3%) and owner-occupied apartments (+0.7%).

Geographically, single-family home prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of large agglomerations and in the urban municipalities of medium-sized agglomerations (+0.7%). They fell only in intermediary municipalities (-0.1%).

+ Home ownership remains a mirage for most Swiss

In the case of owner-occupied apartments, prices also rose particularly strongly in the urban municipalities of medium-sized agglomerations (+2.0%). Only in rural communities did prices for these properties fall (-1.9%).

Published by the statistical office on a quarterly basis since 2020, the property price index is calculated on the basis of an average of around 7,000 transactions carried out in the various regions of Switzerland. Data is collected from the country’s 28 largest mortgage institutions.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
98 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
304 Likes
196 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss Armed Forces have around 147,000 personnel

More

Number of Swiss armed forces exceeds specified limit

This content was published on The Swiss armed forces had an effective headcount of around 147,000 as of March 1, 2024. This exceeds the upper limit of 140,000 specified in the army organisation by 5%.

Read more: Number of Swiss armed forces exceeds specified limit
Two men charged by the MPC with money laundering

More

Two Swiss men charged with money laundering

This content was published on One million francs, 34 million euros and around 830 kilos of gold: this is the fortune that two Swiss nationals are accused of having moved across borders for at least four years.

Read more: Two Swiss men charged with money laundering
Richemont reports lower first-half results

More

Richemont reports lower first-half results

This content was published on Geneva-based luxury goods group Richemont reported a downturn in performance for the first half of its 2024/25 financial year. Both sales and profit declined.

Read more: Richemont reports lower first-half results

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR