Swiss property prices continue to rise

Single-family home prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of large agglomerations. Keystone-SDA

Prices of owner-occupied homes rose in the third quarter of 2024 by 0.5%, with inflation affecting both apartments and single-family houses, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday.

The Swiss residential property price index stood at 118.2 points (compared to 100 points in the 4th quarter of 2019), according to federal statisticians. Compared with the same quarter in 2023, inflation was 1.7%.

Compared with the previous quarter, prices rose for both single-family homes (+0.3%) and owner-occupied apartments (+0.7%).

Geographically, single-family home prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of large agglomerations and in the urban municipalities of medium-sized agglomerations (+0.7%). They fell only in intermediary municipalities (-0.1%).

In the case of owner-occupied apartments, prices also rose particularly strongly in the urban municipalities of medium-sized agglomerations (+2.0%). Only in rural communities did prices for these properties fall (-1.9%).

Published by the statistical office on a quarterly basis since 2020, the property price index is calculated on the basis of an average of around 7,000 transactions carried out in the various regions of Switzerland. Data is collected from the country’s 28 largest mortgage institutions.

