Life & Aging

Swiss property prices continue to rise

Property prices continue to rise
Single-family home prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of large agglomerations. Keystone-SDA
Swiss property prices continue to rise
Prices of owner-occupied homes rose in the third quarter of 2024 by 0.5%, with inflation affecting both apartments and single-family houses, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss residential property price index stood at 118.2 points (compared to 100 points in the 4th quarter of 2019), according to federal statisticians. Compared with the same quarter in 2023, inflation was 1.7%.

Compared with the previous quarter, prices rose for both single-family homes (+0.3%) and owner-occupied apartments (+0.7%).

Geographically, single-family home prices rose the most in the urban municipalities of large agglomerations and in the urban municipalities of medium-sized agglomerations (+0.7%). They fell only in intermediary municipalities (-0.1%).

In the case of owner-occupied apartments, prices also rose particularly strongly in the urban municipalities of medium-sized agglomerations (+2.0%). Only in rural communities did prices for these properties fall (-1.9%).

Published by the statistical office on a quarterly basis since 2020, the property price index is calculated on the basis of an average of around 7,000 transactions carried out in the various regions of Switzerland. Data is collected from the country’s 28 largest mortgage institutions.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

