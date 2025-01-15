Swiss skier dies after accident on Bernese Oberland slopes

Skier dies on the slopes at Adelboden in the Bernese Oberland Keystone-SDA

An 80-year-old Swiss man died on Monday following an accident on a marked piste in the Adelboden-Lenk ski area in the Bernese Oberland. Bern police confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

After falling, the skier was found unconscious at the scene. His companion and several first responders quickly provided him with first aid.

When rescue services arrived, they couldn’t confirm the death of the 80-year-old man from canton Basel City. The Bernese cantonal police, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, have launched an investigation to clarify the accident.

