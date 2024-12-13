Switzerland greenlights use of self-driving cars on motorways from March 2025

A driverless vehicle tested on the campus of the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL). Keystone-SDA

From March 2025, drivers will be allowed to use self-driving technology on Swiss motorways and let go of their steering wheel. However, they must be ready to take control at any time, the government says.

The Federal Council adopted a decree on Friday, which will come into force on March 1, as announced by the Federal Roads Office (Astra).

The decree states that from that date, automated parking of a car will also be permitted without a driver inside the vehicle – but only in designated parking spaces and parking garages.

It will also be possible to use driverless vehicles on specific authorised routes. However, they must be monitored by an operator from a control centre. If the vehicle is unable to resolve a situation itself, the operator should suggest a driving manoeuvre, for example.

Swiss cantons will be responsible for approving the driverless routes.

Driverless vehicles may be particularly attractive for the transportation of goods and for short distances, says the Federal Council. But it underlines that vehicles with automated systems require the necessary approval. In addition, manufacturers must “comprehensively demonstrate” how “road safety and traffic flow” can be guaranteed.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

