News
Life & Aging

Switzerland greenlights use of self-driving cars on motorways from March 2025

Drivers with autopilot will be allowed to let go of the steering wheel in March 2025
A driverless vehicle tested on the campus of the Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL). Keystone-SDA
From March 2025, drivers will be allowed to use self-driving technology on Swiss motorways and let go of their steering wheel. However, they must be ready to take control at any time, the government says.

2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council adopted a decree on Friday, which will come into force on March 1, as announced by the Federal Roads Office (Astra).

The decree states that from that date, automated parking of a car will also be permitted without a driver inside the vehicle – but only in designated parking spaces and parking garages.

+ Zurich to test automated public transport service

It will also be possible to use driverless vehicles on specific authorised routes. However, they must be monitored by an operator from a control centre. If the vehicle is unable to resolve a situation itself, the operator should suggest a driving manoeuvre, for example.

Swiss cantons will be responsible for approving the driverless routes.

More
driverless bus in Uvrier

More

Swiss move on with self-driving buses

This content was published on The world’s first autonomous bus is drawing to an end of trials in southern Switzerland. A mobility expert says the Swiss approach is a strong one.

Read more: Swiss move on with self-driving buses

Driverless vehicles may be particularly attractive for the transportation of goods and for short distances, says the Federal Council. But it underlines that vehicles with automated systems require the necessary approval. In addition, manufacturers must “comprehensively demonstrate” how “road safety and traffic flow” can be guaranteed.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

