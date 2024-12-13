Switzerland greenlights use of self-driving cars on motorways from March 2025
From March 2025, drivers will be allowed to use self-driving technology on Swiss motorways and let go of their steering wheel. However, they must be ready to take control at any time, the government says.
It will also be possible to use driverless vehicles on specific authorised routes. However, they must be monitored by an operator from a control centre. If the vehicle is unable to resolve a situation itself, the operator should suggest a driving manoeuvre, for example.
Swiss cantons will be responsible for approving the driverless routes.
Swiss move on with self-driving buses
This content was published on
The world’s first autonomous bus is drawing to an end of trials in southern Switzerland. A mobility expert says the Swiss approach is a strong one.
Driverless vehicles may be particularly attractive for the transportation of goods and for short distances, says the Federal Council. But it underlines that vehicles with automated systems require the necessary approval. In addition, manufacturers must “comprehensively demonstrate” how “road safety and traffic flow” can be guaranteed.
