Zurich to test automated public transport service

Canton of Zurich and SBB want to test automated public transport in the countryside Keystone-SDA

The canton of Zurich and Swiss Federal Railways want to test self-driving public transport in rural areas from spring 2025.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kanton Zürich und SBB wollen automatisierten ÖV auf dem Land testen Original Read more: Kanton Zürich und SBB wollen automatisierten ÖV auf dem Land testen

The automated cars are to be added to the range of public transport services. They have chosen Zurich’s Furttal valley as the pilot region.

Swiss Railways and the canton of Zurich are convinced that automated services offer great opportunities, particularly in public transport, the canton announced on Thursday. These could potentially be operated cost-effectively and flexibly and further improve services, particularly in rural areas and conurbations.

No human at the wheel

They chose the Furttal valley in the Zurich Unterland as the pilot region. It is ideally suited to the project due to its settlement structure, size and existing public transport network with a central S-Bahn line.

The test phase is scheduled to begin in spring 2025. The cars will drive in regular road traffic without a person at the wheel. They will be controlled by software.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

