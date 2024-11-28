Zurich to test automated public transport service

The automated cars are to be added to the range of public transport services. They have chosen Zurich’s Furttal valley as the pilot region.
Swiss Railways and the canton of Zurich are convinced that automated services offer great opportunities, particularly in public transport, the canton announced on Thursday. These could potentially be operated cost-effectively and flexibly and further improve services, particularly in rural areas and conurbations.
No human at the wheel
They chose the Furttal valley in the Zurich Unterland as the pilot region. It is ideally suited to the project due to its settlement structure, size and existing public transport network with a central S-Bahn line.
The test phase is scheduled to begin in spring 2025. The cars will drive in regular road traffic without a person at the wheel. They will be controlled by software.
Swiss drone-assisted wheelchair showcases AI's promise and problems
This content was published on
A wheelchair guided by AI and drones is being developed by Swiss-based researchers to enable people with disabilities to lead more independent lives. But many obstacles remain.
