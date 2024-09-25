US tops Switzerland in global wealth ranking

Switzerland: wealthy, but not the wealthiest of them all, at least according to Allianz. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss are rich, with average assets of CHF241,000 ($284,000) per person; but the US is richer, finds an annual Global Wealth Report by insurance firm Allianz.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Svizzeri sono ricchi (241’000 franchi a testa), ma americani di più Original Read more: Svizzeri sono ricchi (241’000 franchi a testa), ma americani di più

The 2024 edition of the research – the 15th – is based on data from 2023. In that year, total assets of households in the 60 countries surveyed rose by 7.6%, thus largely recovering from the previous year’s decline (-3.5%), Allianz wrote on Tuesday.

Bank accounts, receivables from insurance companies and pension funds, securities (stocks, bonds and investment funds) as well as other receivables are included in the calculation to arrive at gross assets; debts are then deducted.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The ranking is compiled in euros and sees the US in first place, with each American owning an average of €260,000 (CHF247,000). The figure, up 9.8% over the previous twelve months, allows the country to overtake Switzerland (€255,000) in first place.

Further down follow Denmark and Singapore (both €172,000), then Taiwan (€149,000). The top ten is rounded out by New Zealand, Sweden, Canada, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Italy is 14th, France 16th, and Germany 18th.

More

More Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many This content was published on How far does almost CHF7,000 ($7,850) go in Switzerland? New statistics make the median salary sound mouth-watering, but there are big variations across sectors and incomes. Read more: Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many

Meanwhile Swiss household assets rose by 2.2% in 2023, significantly less than the regional average of 5%, Allianz wrote. The main reason was the 1.3% contraction in bank deposits (down €3.5 billion), the first decline since the 2008 global financial crisis. Insurance and pensions also performed weakly: +1.4% represents the lowest growth in 20 years, with the exception of 2022. Stocks (+7.6%), on the other hand, recovered well after a 2022 slump (-12.5%).

In real terms, however, the picture is bleaker, Allianz experts warned. Adjusted for inflation, Swiss financial assets have remained virtually static at their 2020 level. “Swiss savers have three lost years behind them,” the insurance company wrote.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.