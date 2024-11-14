Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Body of French triple infanticide suspect found in Switzerland

A 45-year-old mother who allegedly killed her three children in Haute-Savoie, France, was found dead in the Swiss ski resort of Champéry.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Investigators are assuming suicide. According to information provided by the police in Switzerland to the French investigating authorities, the body found in a car in Valais is that of the 45-year-old woman who has been wanted since Tuesday.

The body has yet to be formally identified, according to judicial sources close to the case in France. The three dead children, aged two, eleven and 13, were found on Tuesday in a house in Taninges. The village in the department of Haute Savoie is located around 50 kilometers from the Swiss border.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

