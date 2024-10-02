Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Zurich cycling organisers to pressure UCI to address fatal accidents

Zurich road cycling championships 2024 organisers
Speaking to the press on Wednesday, the organisers gave no further information on the circumstances of the accident that led to Furrer's death. Keystone / Michael Buholzer
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich cycling organisers to pressure UCI to address fatal accidents
Listening: Zurich cycling organisers to pressure UCI to address fatal accidents

Three days after the end of the Road and Para-cycling World Championships in Zurich, the local organising committee has drawn up an initial assessment. Muriel Furrer's fatal accident was inevitably mentioned.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

From the organisers’ point of view, public interest was high: despite the bad weather, 1.2 million people attended the nine days of competition, more than the 850,000 spectators that were initially expected.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Even during the week, around 30,000 people regularly followed the races. The peak was reached last Sunday during the men’s road race, with an estimated 800,000 spectators lining the course. The general manager of the project, Daniel Rupf, spoke of a “great cycling spectacle”. The world championships have also established new criteria for inclusion, the committee said.

Putting pressure on the UCI

But these world championships will forever be associated with the tragic death of the young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer. The organisers have given no further information on the circumstances of the accident. The investigation is in the hands of the public prosecutor. “We provide information and contacts; we are the link with the UCI,” said Olivier Senn, the world championships’ sports director, referring to the world cycling body.

More

The organisers nevertheless spoke about the accident. Senn confirmed that race management had not had access to the riders’ GPS data during the races. The subject of GPS tracking has recently been in the news, as Furrer had apparently remained at the scene of the accident for a long time without being discovered after her fall.

GPS tracking a ‘perfect solution’

On the subject of safety, Senn said: “There have definitely been too many deaths recently. We’ve let the UCI know that we want this discussion to be intensified. We are going to put pressure on them to do something about it.”

In terms of safety, it’s a question of learning lessons from these accidents for the future, said Senn. “In retrospect, GPS tracking would have been a perfect solution,” he said.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
175 Likes
125 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR