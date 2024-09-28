Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Switzerland mourns death of cyclist at World Championships

Muriel Furrer, 18, who died at the UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships.
Muriel Furrer, 18, who died at the UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland mourns death of cyclist at World Championships
Listening: Switzerland mourns death of cyclist at World Championships

Switzerland and the world of cycling has reacted with shock at the death of teenaged participant at a major race event in Zurich.

This content was published on
3 minutes
SRF

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Muriel Furrer, 18, succumbed to head injuries on Friday after falling in a wooded area in the junior women’s race at the UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships.

“I am shocked by the death of the young U19 rider Muriel Furrer,” wrote Swiss Sports Minister Viola Amherd as she expressed her condolences to Furrer’s relatives.

The Swiss cycling association remembered Furrer as a cheerful and upbeat person who was taken from this life far too early.

“It is with a heavy heart and infinite sadness that we have to say goodbye to Muriel Furrer today. We are losing a warm-hearted and wonderful young woman who always had a smile on her face. There is no understanding, only pain and sadness.”

Cancellera, Vingegaard tributes

Four-time time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara wrote on Instagram. “It’s crazy to lose such a young athlete. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult moment.” Mountain biker Nino Schurter wrote: “Terribly sad news. My deepest condolences to Muriel’s family.”

Other notable cyclists, such as Lotte Kopecky and two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard expressed their condolences.

Championship organisers said that the weekend’s race programme would go ahead with flags at half-mast, following consultations with the family of Furrer, who was a Zurich resident.

But a gala ceremony planned for Saturday has been cancelled, along with other events on Friday evening.

Races to continue

“This is of course a sad day for everyone who was involved in this World Cup, but we cannot imagine how it must feel for family and friends,” said the vice-head of the Zurich World Cup organising committee, Olivier Senn. “This is difficult to accept.”

More

Senn could give no further details of the accident as it is under investigation by police and the public prosecutor’s office. Senn defended safety existing safety measures but said courses are being re-evaluated and that more helpers are being organised for remaining races.

Muriel Furrer was considered an up-and-coming talent in Swiss cycling. Earlier this year, she came second in the road race and time trial at the Swiss Junior Championships and was part of the team that won bronze in the team competition at the Mountain Bike European Championships in Romania.

Her death follows a fatal accident that claimed the life of Swiss rider Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse last year.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
149 Likes
105 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Adapted Swiss borders with France and Italy

More

Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border

This content was published on Switzerland has adapted its borders with Italy and France. The changes with Italy are linked to melting glaciers, while those with France concern a tram line and rivers in the Geneva region.

Read more: Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border
Almost one in five tunnels shows moderate damage

More

Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe

This content was published on According to Switzerland's Federal Roads Office (Astra), national roads are in good condition overall. Almost one in five tunnels has moderate damage but they are safe, it said on Thursday.

Read more: Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe
ZH: couple punished for reducing two women to virtual slavery

More

Swiss couple sentenced for enslaving two housekeepers

This content was published on A 46-year-old Swiss man has received a three year sentence, including nine months in jail, for exploiting, locking up and handcuffing two housekeepers he brought to Switzerland between 2018 and 2019.

Read more: Swiss couple sentenced for enslaving two housekeepers

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR