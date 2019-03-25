This content was published on March 25, 2019 3:21 PM

Switzerland has one of the highest concentrations of Fortune 500 companies in the world.

(Keystone)

Swiss food giant Nestlé has opened a research and development centre in Beijing and a systems technology platform in Shenzhen, according to a statement released on Monday.

The amount of the corresponding investments has not been disclosed.

The multinational's research and development centre in Beijing has 40 specialists and focuses on creating new food and beverage products for consumers in the Asian market.

The systems technology platform is an extension of Nestlé System's Technology Centre in Orbe, western Switzerland. Researchers are designing new beverage manufacturing systems for Nestlé's activities around the world.

The Swiss-based multinational was recently ranked as the most valuable European company.











