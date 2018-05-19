Fresh air and sunbathing at a natural healing centre in Zurich. Architect: Arnold Huber-Sutter, built in 1907.

The Mythenquai lakeside swimming area in Zurich. Architect: Hans Hubacher, built in 1925.

The Montchoisi pool in Lausanne is converted into a skating rink in winter. Picture from 1940-1950.

Swimming hole in Bergün in southeastern Switzerland. Photographer: Fr. Rechsteiner, picture taken around 1932

Swimming area at Tiefenbrunnen in Zurich. Architects: Otto Dürr, Willy Roos, Josef Schütz, built in 1954

The narrow beach in Lugano-Paradiso. Photographer: Leo Wehrli, Picture from 1934

Outdoor pool at Eglisee in Basel. Architects: Julius Maurizio and Beda Hefti, built in 1930/31, Picture pre-1940.

Large swimming pool in Biel, picture from around 1950,

The outdoor Allenmoos pool in Zurich, Architects: Max Häfeli, Werner Max Moser; landscape planner: Gustav Ammann, built in 1938, picture from 1942

Kastenbad Weesen (St Gallen) with view of the Glärmisch and Rautispitz mountain peaks, picture pre-1925, photographer: Jean Gabriell

Black and white photo gallery of outdoor swimming pools

This content was published on May 19, 2018 11:00 AM May 19, 2018 - 11:00

Taking a dip in outdoor pools has a tradition in Switzerland going back 200 years. It's a custom that begins anew every May.

In the 19th century, the authorities in Swiss towns began to regulate their citizens' love of stripping off and swimming in the local lakes and rivers. They began erecting wooden structures on the water's edge to separate the sexes.

In Zurich, a bathhouse for women was built on the Limmat River in 1837. This "Frauenbad" still exists.

A men's bathing area was built along the old city walls in 1864, and continues to be in operation and reserved for men only.

One of the first outdoor swimming baths for both men and women, Weggis-Lido, was built in 1919.

In the 1930s, numerous public baths were built, and in some cases as a way to create jobs during the economic downturn of the decade.

In our series #swisshistorypics we look back on some of the earliest bathing bathing establishments in Switzerland.

(Photos: Archive of Building History, ETHZ library, Picture Archive)



