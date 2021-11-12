Swiss advocate calls for global recognition of assisted suicide
Swiss assisted suicide organization lifecircle demonstrated in the Swiss capital, Bern on November 2. They called for the legalization of assisted suicide all over the world to stop what its president calls "death tourism".This content was published on November 12, 2021 - 11:26
Switzerland is one of a few countries where assisted suicide is allowed. Many people come to the alpine nation to die because organizations like lifecircle are willing to assist them, since assisted suicide is not illegal here. Erika Preisig, President of lifecircle, believes if every country were to allow assisted suicide, people could die at home without the additional suffering of having to travel, in some cases long distances, to Switzerland.
