This content was published on October 3, 2018 12:45 PM Oct 3, 2018 - 12:45

Because China has stopped importing plastic waste, Switzerland needs to find new recycling methods. The plastic is increasingly being incinerated or processed into pellets. An interview with Swiss-Recycling manager Patrik Geisselhardt. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

