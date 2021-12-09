From beet to sugar, a 100% 'Swiss Made' production
Founded in 1912, the Aarberg sugar factory in canton Bern is the largest sugar production plant in Switzerland. During the beet harvest season, almost 10,000 tonnes of this root vegetable are transported there daily from all over the country. Take a guided tour.This content was published on December 9, 2021 - 09:00
- Deutsch Von der Rübe zum Zucker: hundertprozentig "Swiss Made"
- Español De la remolacha al azúcar, una producción 100% hecha en Suiza
- Português Da beterraba ao açúcar, uma produção 100% suíça
- 中文 从甜菜根到食用糖，百分之百“瑞士制造”
- عربي من الشمندر إلى السكر، إنتاج 100% «مصنوع في سويسرا»
- Français De la betterave au sucre, une production 100% «Swiss Made»
- Pусский Как свекла становится сахаром - и при этом Swiss made
- Italiano Dalla barbabietola allo zucchero, una produzione al 100% svizzera
