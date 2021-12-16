From the Arabian desert to the Swiss mountains
It's the first time the World Fair is being held in a Middle Eastern country. The Expo 2020 Dubai focuses on sustainability, smart mobility and opportunities for a better future. This is also the concept behind the Swiss pavilion, which invites visitors to the Swiss mountains and to a city of the future, via a show of light and shadows. It is a concept that seems to appeal to the public, despite the pandemic.This content was published on December 16, 2021 - 10:19
