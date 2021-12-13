When a journalist declines to become an oligarch’s press officer
Ukraine, Europe’s second biggest country, has come into the global spotlight at the same time as it has come under the rather unfriendly fire of its eastern neighbour Russia. Inside Ukraine meanwhile, another war is raging around the freedom of the press, as our latest “Voice of Freedom” tells us in Kyiv.This content was published on December 13, 2021 - 12:00
We meet the 24-year-old journalist Dylan Carter on Zhylianska Street, in the heart of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. We are outside the headquarters of the Kyiv post, one of Eastern Europe’s oldest and most renowned English-language newspapers.
“We are being watched closely,” says Carter, who is originally from Sheffield in northern England and who has worked in Ukraine as a business journalist for a few years. Indeed, behind the tall windows of the high-rise office building, several pairs of eyes are following our conversation. “A few days ago the other journalists and I were taken out onto the street after our owner Adnan Kivan, a billionaire oligarch from Odessa, had enough of our professional journalism,” says Carter. On November 8, the editor Brian Bonner told the 50 members of staff that they were fired, something which created strong reactionsExternal link in and outside Ukraine.
Ukraine could however highly benefit from an independent and free press as the country tries to develop a stronger civil society and participatory democracy. Earlier this year, the national parliament adopted a new law governing modern direct democracy in the country – reforms which will also be the topic of the international Ukraine Reform ConferenceExternal link to take place in Lugano in Switzerland next year. However, there will no longer be an independent English-language reporting outlet in Ukraine. “Kyiv Post has been relaunched, but as a press service for the newspaper’s owner,” says Carter.
