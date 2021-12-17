Life at the Epeisses disaster training village
The village of Epeisses, west of Geneva, is so realistically modelled on real earthquake or bomb destruction that rescue teams from around the world come to Switzerland to train.
Not only the army and civil organisations such as the police and fire brigade use the village for training purposes, but also international organisations like the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
