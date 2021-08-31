Decrypting cryptocurrency and blockchain

Your browser does not support the audio element.

How soon will we start buying our groceries with Bitcoin? What kind of scams do we need to be aware of? And why is Switzerland so sweet on cryptocurrencies and blockchain?

This content was published on August 31, 2021 - 10:00

In this episode of The Swiss Connection podcastExternal link, finance correspondent Matt Allen gives host Susan Misicka an overview of what he's learned while covering this scene over the past several years.

