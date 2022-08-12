Switzerland says sorry! Oligarchs’ paradise

In our satirical video format, Swiss comedian and director Patrick Karpiczenko apologises for Switzerland’s transgressions – this time for so-called golden visas that have been given freely to Russian oligarchs.

August 12, 2022

Why are so many Russian oligarchs staying in Switzerland? How do they avoid getting sanctioned and having their assets frozen? Is Vladimir Putin hiding his children in southern Switzerland? And why does North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un speak Swiss German?



In this new episode, Patrick Karpiczenko visits “Little Moscow” in canton Zug, gives a short insight into Swiss hospitality before and after Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and looks into the childhood of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un who went to a Bern school.



