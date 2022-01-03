2022-1993: the evolving Swiss government

2022: President Ignazio Cassis (bottom right) Bundeskanzlei / Stefano Spinelli

2021: President Guy Parmelin (fourth from left). Markus A. Jegerlehner / Bundeskanzlei

2020: President Simonetta Sommaruga (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Annette Boutellier / Yoshiko Kusano

2019: President Ueli Maurer (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Mediamatiker:innen des Bundesamtes für Informatik

2018: President Alain Berset (fourth from left). Schweizerische Bundeskanzlei

2017: President Doris Leuthard (top right). Bundeskanzlei / Beat Mumenthaler

2016: President Johann Schneider-Ammann (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben

2015: President Simonetta Sommaruga (front right). Bundeskanzlei / Christian Grund und Maurice Haas

2014: President Didier Burkhalter (fourth from left). Bundeskanzeli / Dominic Buettener und Beatrice Devenes

2013: President Ueli Maurer (front centre). Bundeskanzlei / Ulrich Liechti

2012: President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Corinne Glanzmann

2011: President Micheline Calmy-Rey (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Monika Flückiger

2010: President Doris Leuthard (second from right). keystone

2009: President Hans-Rudolf Merz (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Michael Stahl

2008: President Pascal Couchepin (centre). Bundeskanzlei / Beatrice Devenes, Dominique Buet

2007: President Micheline Calmy-Rey (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Julie De Tribolet

2006: President Moritz Leuenberger (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Fachklasse der Zürcher Hochschule für Gestaltung und Kunst HGKZ

2005: President Samuel Schmid (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Marc Latzel

2004: President Joseph Deiss (fourth from left). Bundeskanzeli / Tobias Madoerin

2003: President Pascal Couchepin (front right). Bundeskanzlei / Samuel Mizrachi

2002: President Kaspar Villiger (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Reto Camenisch

2001: President Moritz Leuenberger (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben

2000: President Adolf Ogi (front centre). Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama

1999: President Ruth Dreifuss (front centre). Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama

1999: President Ruth Dreifuss (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei

1998: President Flavio Cotti (front row, second on the right). Bundeskanzlei

1997: President Arnold Koller (first on left). Bundeskanzlei

1996: President Jean-Pascal Delamuraz (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei

1995: President Kaspar Villiger (front centre). Bundeskanzlei

1994: President Otto Stich (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Karl-heinz Hug

1993: President Adolf Ogi (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Karl-heinz Hug

Each year Switzerland publishes an official photograph of the federal government. Although the cabinet members often remain the same, the style and tone reflect wider changes.

This content was published on January 3, 2022 - 09:30

2022 ushers in a new Swiss president – Ignazio Cassis – and a new group photo, which he chose. The Swiss presidency is a ceremonial rotating role held among the seven members of the federal government (Federal Council). This year’s image has a pink background, which represents a change from the usual more sober colours of previous years.

The 2022 photo shows all seven government members, as well as the Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr, standing on their home town locations on a Swiss Federal Railways map. The aim, according to the Federal Chancellery, is to show the country’s diversity and solidarity.

From left to right (rear): Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, Interior Minister Alain Berset (vice-president), Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga, Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. (Front): Defence Minister Viola Amherd, President Ignazio Cassis (also foreign minister).