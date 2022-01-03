2022-1993: the evolving Swiss government

Each year Switzerland publishes an official photograph of the federal government. Although the cabinet members often remain the same, the style and tone reflect wider changes.
This content was published on January 3, 2022 - 09:30
Trained as a picture journalist at the MAZ media school in Lucerne. Since 2000 she has worked as a picture editor in various media concerns and as a freelancer. Since 2014 she has been with swissinfo.ch.
2022 ushers in a new Swiss president – Ignazio Cassis – and a new group photo, which he chose. The Swiss presidency is a ceremonial rotating role held among the seven members of the federal government (Federal Council). This year’s image has a pink background, which represents a change from the usual more sober colours of previous years.
The 2022 photo shows all seven government members, as well as the Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr, standing on their home town locations on a Swiss Federal Railways map. The aim, according to the Federal Chancellery, is to show the country’s diversity and solidarity.
From left to right (rear): Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, Interior Minister Alain Berset (vice-president), Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga, Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. (Front): Defence Minister Viola Amherd, President Ignazio Cassis (also foreign minister).
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.