2022-1993: the evolving Swiss government

  • 2022: President Ignazio Cassis (bottom right) Bundeskanzlei / Stefano Spinelli
  • 2021: President Guy Parmelin (fourth from left). Markus A. Jegerlehner / Bundeskanzlei
  • 2020: President Simonetta Sommaruga (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Annette Boutellier / Yoshiko Kusano
  • 2019: President Ueli Maurer (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Mediamatiker:innen des Bundesamtes für Informatik
  • 2018: President Alain Berset (fourth from left). Schweizerische Bundeskanzlei
  • 2017: President Doris Leuthard (top right). Bundeskanzlei / Beat Mumenthaler
  • 2016: President Johann Schneider-Ammann (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben
  • 2015: President Simonetta Sommaruga (front right). Bundeskanzlei / Christian Grund und Maurice Haas
  • 2014: President Didier Burkhalter (fourth from left). Bundeskanzeli / Dominic Buettener und Beatrice Devenes
  • 2013: President Ueli Maurer (front centre). Bundeskanzlei / Ulrich Liechti
  • 2012: President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Corinne Glanzmann
  • 2011: President Micheline Calmy-Rey (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Monika Flückiger
  • 2010: President Doris Leuthard (second from right). keystone
  • 2009: President Hans-Rudolf Merz (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Michael Stahl
  • 2008: President Pascal Couchepin (centre). Bundeskanzlei / Beatrice Devenes, Dominique Buet
  • 2007: President Micheline Calmy-Rey (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Julie De Tribolet
  • 2006: President Moritz Leuenberger (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Fachklasse der Zürcher Hochschule für Gestaltung und Kunst HGKZ
  • 2005: President Samuel Schmid (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Marc Latzel
  • 2004: President Joseph Deiss (fourth from left). Bundeskanzeli / Tobias Madoerin
  • 2003: President Pascal Couchepin (front right). Bundeskanzlei / Samuel Mizrachi
  • 2002: President Kaspar Villiger (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei / Reto Camenisch
  • 2001: President Moritz Leuenberger (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben
  • 2000: President Adolf Ogi (front centre). Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama
  • 1999: President Ruth Dreifuss (front centre). Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama
  • 1999: President Ruth Dreifuss (fourth from left). Bundeskanzlei
  • 1998: President Flavio Cotti (front row, second on the right). Bundeskanzlei
  • 1997: President Arnold Koller (first on left). Bundeskanzlei
  • 1996: President Jean-Pascal Delamuraz (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei
  • 1995: President Kaspar Villiger (front centre). Bundeskanzlei
  • 1994: President Otto Stich (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Karl-heinz Hug
  • 1993: President Adolf Ogi (fourth from right). Bundeskanzlei / Karl-heinz Hug

    Each year Switzerland publishes an official photograph of the federal government. Although the cabinet members often remain the same, the style and tone reflect wider changes.

    This content was published on January 3, 2022 - 09:30

    2022 ushers in a new Swiss president – Ignazio Cassis – and a new group photo, which he chose. The Swiss presidency is a ceremonial rotating role held among the seven members of the federal government (Federal Council). This year’s image has a pink background, which represents a change from the usual more sober colours of previous years. 

    The 2022 photo shows all seven government members, as well as the Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr, standing on their home town locations on a Swiss Federal Railways map. The aim, according to the Federal Chancellery, is to show the country’s diversity and solidarity.

    From left to right (rear): Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, Interior Minister Alain Berset (vice-president), Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga, Federal Chancellor Walter Thurnherr, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. (Front): Defence Minister Viola Amherd, President Ignazio Cassis (also foreign minister).

