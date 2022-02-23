Ukrainians in Switzerland express their fears

The situation in Ukraine is coming to a dramatic head. What do Ukrainians in Switzerland think about it? It is not only the situation in their home country that is affecting them, but also the hesitant reaction of the West that leaves them frustrated.

Around 6,500 Ukrainian citizens live in Switzerland, many of whom belong to Ukrainian associations. They can travel easily between the two countries thanks to visa-free travel. There is also a lively exchange at the official level; for example, Switzerland is present in Ukraine with various projects in the area of federalism and digitalisation. And in July, the Ukraine Reform Conference will take place in Lugano - at least that is the plan.



